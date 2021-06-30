MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.
Here are students from the area.
GRADUATES
AMHERSTDALE: Ross Osborne, Biology.
CHAPMANVILLE: Dakota Bevino, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Sydnee Roberts, Health Informatics and Information Management; Megan Satterfield, Human Performance & Health.
LOGAN: William Akers, Exercise Physiology; Corey France, Nursing; Flora Page, General Business; Eric Snyder, Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources.
VERDUNVILLE: Tiffany Butcher, Nursing.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
AMHERSTDALE: Nicholas Collins, Exercise Physiology.
CHAPMANVILLE: Grace Belcher, Nursing; Jamie Dotson, Psychology; Carrie Kirkendoll, Wildlife and Fisheries Resources; Jillian Peyton, Advertising & Public Relations; Sydnee Roberts, Health Informatics and Information Management.
LOGAN: Alyx Glick, Criminology.
STOLLINGS: Jaden Oney, Multidisciplinary Studies.
DEAN’S LIST
AMHERSTDALE: Haylee Daniels, Human Performance & Health.
CHAPMANVILLE: Reese Ellis, Exercise Physiology; Heather Hainer, Pre-Liberal Arts; Barbara Pridemore, Chemistry; Megan Satterfield, Human Performance & Health.
HOLDEN: Mikki Conley, Health and Well-Being; Hannah White, Exercise Physiology.
LOGAN: Eric Snyder, Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources.
PECKS MILL: Joshua Zigmond, Aerospace Engineering.