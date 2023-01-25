WorkForce West Virginia Commissioner Scott Adkins testifies Jan. 17 before the Senate Government Organization Committee, which advanced a bill to the full Senate that would affect unemployment benefits in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Senate is again considering legislation that would reduce the number of weeks workers can receive unemployment benefits and the means by which they apply for those benefits.
The Senate Government Organization Committee last week advanced an amended version of Senate Bill 59 to the full Senate. The amendment incorporated the language of SB 82, another bill pertaining to unemployment, into the legislation.
The bill would base the number of weeks a person receives unemployment benefits on the state’s unemployment rate, with a cap of 20 weeks. The current maximum is 26 weeks.
The Senate passed similar legislation last year, but it died in the House of Delegates. The legislation was drafted with the assistance of WorkForce West Virginia.
The bill would tie the maximum duration of benefits to the state’s average unemployment rate from the preceding quarter. If the rate is below 5.5%, which is legally considered full employment, benefits would be limited to a maximum duration of 12 weeks, according to the bill.
For each half-percent increase in the unemployment rate, up to 9%, the maximum duration of benefits would be extended by one week. If the unemployment rate exceeds 9%, benefits would be capped at 20 weeks, according to the bill.
The bill would allow workers to accept part-time jobs and keep their benefits, if their wages are less than the benefit amount, WorkForce West Virginia Commissioner Scott Adkins told lawmakers Tuesday.
“Allowing folks to not be penalized for taking a part-time job while receiving unemployment benefits helps our employers. There’s ‘help wanted’ signs everywhere across the state,” Adkins said.
Sen. Glenn Jeffries, R-Putnam, asked if the bill affected partial unemployment, which occurs when a person is hired as a full-time employee but their regular hours and earnings are reduced due to lack of work.
Adkins said partial unemployment still applies, but noted workers would still have to meet the eligibility requirements of the bill.
“Normally, you would lay one person off and keep the other four. Short-term compensation will allow you to lay each of them off 20%. They can still work and draw their unemployment benefits, as well,” Adkins said.
The bill also places more specific requirements on clients to show they are looking for work. The bill outlines specific activities that qualify as seeking employment and places greater requirements on documenting those activities.
“Under our current code, all it says you have to do is a work search. It’s not defined. It’s self-attested to,” Adkins said. “We’re not necessarily required to verify whether that job search occurred or not. A lot of people, I hate to say it, beat the system.”
The bill also would refer applicants to open positions in the Division of Personnel. If the job is considered suitable for the applicant, they must apply within one week.
Under the proposed bill, employers would be able to report to WorkForce West Virginia instances in which people fill out applications but don’t show up for an interview.
“They can report that to WorkForce, and we’ll put a hold on their benefits until they can come into the office and explain why they didn’t show up for that job interview,” Adkins said.
