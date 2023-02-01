Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — After some debate, the West Virginia Senate passed a bill Friday to change vehicle inspections to every two years.

The debate came on the third reading of Senate Bill 254 after Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha, spoke in favor of it.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for HD Media. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Recommended for you