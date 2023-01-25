Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

In support of DNR bills

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, spoke in support of two bills that would expand powers of the state Division of Natural Resources Thursday. The House of Delegates overwhelmingly approved the bills, which the Senate had rammed through to passage without first making the text of the bills available.   

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates has overwhelmingly approved two bills the Senate passed without revealing the text of the legislation, signing off on measures that would expand the Division of Natural Resources’ powers.

The House on Thursday passed bills that would authorize the DNR to lease state-owned pore spaces in certain areas for carbon sequestration, and allow the division to sell, lease or dispose of property under division control when it’s deemed obsolete or no longer needed.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

