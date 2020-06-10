CHAPMANVILLE — A Chapmanville man faces several charges after police say he held a woman against her will and sexually assaulted her for two and a half days.
Wesley Alan Dingess, 43, of Chapmanville, has been charged with kidnapping, malicious wounding, strangulation and first-degree sexual assault.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, on June 1, Trooper T.D. Fields of the West Virginia State Police responded to a 911 call regarding a naked female who had shown up at a residence at Huckleberry Road off Ed Stone Branch, a community near Chapmanville.
Fields traveled to the residence and spoke with a man who said there was a woman that had come to his residence with no clothes on and stated that someone was trying to kill her. Fields met the woman, who was reportedly wrapped in a blanket with no clothes on underneath.
According to the complaint, the woman had bruising all over her body and around her neck, as well as two lacerations.
The woman reportedly told Fields that Dingess had shown up at a residence she was staying at along Ed Stone Branch, made multiple threats to her and then took her to his residence against her will. She said that once she was at his residence, Dingess had beaten her, held her against her will and sexually assaulted her over approximately two and a half days, and had barricaded the doors and windows so she couldn’t leave.
Dingess was arraigned on a $75,000 full cash only bond. He is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.