WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education joined a lawsuit against an e-cigarette producer, stating the product has become a public nuisance for the county.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the board chose to join school districts across the country in suing Juul and other manufacturers and distributors of e-cigarettes and vaping products because of health and disciplinary burdens created by the products.
“It’s become a huge disciplinary issue within the schools, and then on multiple occasions we’ve had students who have had adverse affects to the point of having to call for medical assistance,” Alexander said.
Alexander said vaping in schools has been a problem for years, but the number of students using the products in schools has significantly increased and is changing the culture of the schools.
In addition to vaping products causing health and disciplinary concerns, Alexander said the products also cause a financial burden on the county school system.
Vape product detection devices have been implemented in Wayne County high schools with the goal of decreasing use of the products and keeping students safe, and Alexander said the board is working with the Wayne County Prevention Coalition to provide education about vaping and the risks of using e-cigarette products.
Beasley Allen Law Firm first filed lawsuits against Juul in October 2019 on behalf of school districts in Kansas, Missouri and New York and since then, more than 200 other school districts have joined the litigation.
The board of education entered into the agreement with Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, PC.; Goza & Honnold, LLP; Wagstaff & Cartmell, LLP; Panish, Shea & Boyle, LLP; Baron & Budd, P.C.; Walkup Melodia Kelly & Schoenberger, P.C.; and Webb Law Centre, PLLC.
