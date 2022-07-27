Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education joined a lawsuit against an e-cigarette producer, stating the product has become a public nuisance for the county.

Superintendent Todd Alexander said the board chose to join school districts across the country in suing Juul and other manufacturers and distributors of e-cigarettes and vaping products because of health and disciplinary burdens created by the products.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Recommended for you