BECKLEY — Wyoming East’s House of Horrors continued at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Thursday.
Undefeated Shady Spring (7-0) overcame a 13-point, third-quarter deficit to knock off the Warriors 67-62 in the New River CTC Invitational.
That continued Wyoming East’s close-but-no-cigar list of losses against outstanding teams on the Warriors record this season. Losses have come against ranked state teams Bluefield and Shady Spring as well as out-of-state teams Henderson Collegiate, T.C. Williams (Virginia) and Patriot (Virginia).
This one especially hit home for coach Derek Brooks.
For one thing, there was the lead, which evaporated quickly as Wyoming East continually picked up fouls in the third quarter. One was a technical foul on Brooks.
“We had them on the ropes, we had them right where we wanted them,” Brooks said. “The third quarter got a little bit to out of hand (with the foul number, which at one point was 9-0). “I really don’t have anything more to say about that. I mean, you saw it. At one point it was 9-0 fouls. They didn’t commit a single foul in the third quarter. We sit back in a 2-3 zone and they play full-court pressure. That’s doesn’t add up to me.”
As for the technical foul, Brooks said he didn’t feel he deserved it.
“The only thing I said to the official was six-zero (the foul discrepancy in the third quarter) and I said it just like that,” Brooks said. “I don’t think that warrants a technical myself, either. I just don’t agree with that.”
Another thing was turnovers. Shady Spring outscored the Warriors 31-6 on points off turnovers.
Shady Spring, one of the leading stories around the state this season, improved to 7-0. The Tigers have beaten the likes of G.W., Woodrow Wilson (for the first time in 98 tries), Capital, South Charleston, Fairmont and Robert C. Byrd. Now Wyoming East is added to Shady Spring’s impressive cadre of victims.
Williams led the way with 26 points, including 10 of 13 from the free throw line, where he is now 53 of 65 on the season and his two 3s give him an area-best 22. Freshman Braden Chapman also had a big game with 21 points and five rebounds.
Wyoming East came out on fire and led 20-10 after one and 34-24 at the half.
“I hate that we start like that. Maybe that’s my fault for putting us down 15 or 17 in (scrimmage) game in practice,” Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson said. “But we came out with a win against a good Wyoming East team, so I’ll take it.”
Shady trailed by as many as 13 but they made a small run to get the score under double figures before Tanner Whitten hit a 3 to make it 43-31.
Turnovers then started adding up.
A basket by freshman Braden Chapman and two free throws by Tony Williams made it 43-35. A putback of a miss by Wyoming East’s Logan Miller gave the Warriors another double figure lead at 45-35, but it was the last double fire lead the Warriors would enjoy.
The Tigers and their press started a 6-0 run.
Chase York temporarily halted the comeback with a 3 but the technical near the end of the quarter made it 48-43 after the two Williams free throws.
East fought to keep the lead in the fourth, but with the Warriors clinging to a scant 56-52 lead, Shady made its game-deciding run.
Braden Chapman, the freshman, had six points on an 8-0 run. Williams broke the tie with a basket and a Chapman steal and layup made it 60-56.
“You could feel (the tide turning via the Shady press),” Olson said. “Even on our bench. They do a great job with their zone, even though we practice against it and we know it’s coming. It made us feel uncomfortable (in the first half). But I felt like we wore on them, especially in the fourth quarter. I felt like they did what they wanted in the first half and we did what we wanted in the second half.”
Yet the Warriors had a huge opportunity with under three minutes remaining.
Down 60-58, Wyoming East missed three straight 1-and-1 opportunities. They were the only missed free throws by the Warriors in the game (7 of 10). Those empty possessions helped when the Warriors were able to close it to 61-60 when McQuade Canada hit two free throws.
“You can’t miss free throws like that,” Brooks said. “You just can’t have it. I preach it and preach it and preach it to these guys. We shoot free throws in practice to focus because free throws win and lose ball games and it had a big part in that tonight.”
Williams and Luke LeRose made two free throws each before a Canada basket as time was running out. Williams ended it with two more free throws making in 67-62.
LeRose, the heralded transfer from Nicholas County, had 10 points.
Canada had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead the Warriors and Caden Lookabill played a strong game with 14 points.
Brooks said the message to his kids was simple.
“Keep doing what you’re doing,” Brooks said. “Keep playing hard, keep fighting hard. I think everybody knows that we compete with anybody and I feel like on any given night we can beat anybody. I’m confident in my guys and I will remain confident in my guys. People look at our record but they don’t know who we’ve played. We have probably played the best schedule in the state of West Virginia.”
Shady Spring 67, Wyoming East 62
Shady Spring (7-0): Tommy Williams 7-15 10-13 26, Greyson Shepherd 1-1 0-0 3, Luke LeRose 3-12 2-2 10, Braden Chapman 7-11 6-7 21, Erick Bevil 1-1 0-0 2, Todd Duncan 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Chapman 2-4 0-0 5, Haven Chapman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21-44 18-22 67
Wyoming East (1-5): Chase York 4-8 0-1 8, Caden Lookabill 6-10 1-1 14, McQuade Canada 6-15 2-2 16, Tanner Whitten 3-9 0-0 8, Jake Bishop 3-4 0-1 6, Logan Miller 2-4 2-3 6, Anthony Martin 1-2 2-2. 4. TOTALS: 25-52 7-10 62
Score by quarters
Shady Spring: 10 14 19 24 — 67
Wyoming East: 20 16 12 14 — 62
Three-point field goals — SS: 7-18 (Williams 2-8, Shepherd 1-1, LeRose 2-6, B. Chapman 1-2, C. Chapman 1-1). WE: 5-20 (York 0-1, Lookabill 1-3, Canada 2-8, Whitten 2-7, Miller 0-1). Rebounds — SS: 20 (LeRose 5, B. Chapman 5). WE: 33 (York 7, Canada 7), Assists — SS: 9 (LeRose 3, B.Chapman 3), WE: 6 (Lookabill 2). Fouled out — Shepherd.