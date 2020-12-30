WAYNE — More than 700 families from Wayne and Mingo counties received carts full of food during the Dunlow Community Center’s food distribution event Dec. 17.
Organizer Bill Likens said the monthly distribution is a good opportunity for those who may be struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve got tons of food, tons of stuff for anyone that needs a little help,” Likens said. “It’s a simple process when they come here, and a safe one. They pull up, we load their car up and they don’t even have to get out of the car, so it’s really good for anyone that needs a little extra help or maybe doesn’t feel as safe going to the store right now.”
Providing roughly 100 pounds of food, families received a variety of items including canned vegetables, canned and fresh fruit, baby food, snacks, breakfast items, milk and more than 10 pounds of frozen meat.
The food distribution is run out of the Dunlow Community Center, but Likens said it is through the Cabwaylingo Presbyterian Chapel, an outreach of the First Presbyterian Church in Huntington.
Likens said they also received various items that were nice surprises for the holidays, such as Starbucks coffee pods, Ghirardelli chocolates, small toys for children and donated gifts for seniors.
Cars lined up for more than two miles, some waiting for hours.
There were about 30 volunteers helping during the event, with some packing boxes with food, others collecting the food for each vehicle and others loading the food into the vehicles.
Among the volunteers was Amanda Cavanagh, who lives in New Jersey but visits the Dunlow area each year. She volunteered to help distribute food for the first time Thursday.
Cavanagh said it is eye-opening to see how many people need help, especially during a global pandemic, and she is thankful she is able to help.
“For me, being able to witness this and the incredible amounts of people is incredible,” Cavanagh said. “To be able to give out the amount of food that they do, so much food, to literally hundreds of people is amazing.”
She also said seeing the amount of people who need assistance in the Dunlow area may be a surprise for those who are not from the area.
“Being around here so much over the years, the amount of need isn’t a surprise for me, but it is for some of my friends that I talk to about what I do here and what Bill (Likens) does,” she said. “Some of my friends who have never been here don’t realize how many people need help, and yes, it’s a 10-hour drive from New Jersey, where I live, but it really isn’t that far away that so many people are needing this help.”
Another volunteer, Donna Moore, has been helping with the distributions for about six months and said she was surprised to learn how many people need assistance.
“The folks that I know that get it really need it and are so appreciative, and for some of them, this is their meals for a month,” Moore said. “When I started, I just couldn’t believe it. I’m getting to know how many people are in need, and you would never even realize how many come to get help, you wouldn’t believe it.”
Likens said the food distributions started roughly 16 years ago and has grown from feeding maybe 80 families to an average of 400. He said the highest number of families who received food during one of the distribution days was November 2020 when 924 families showed up.
“I expected the numbers to go up, and I think a lot of it is the COVID, but it’s not just that,” Likens said. “I think a lot of it is also people are scared to go shopping, that’s big here.”
He also said the distributions are a good chance for people to see what not only Christians can do, but how much anyone who is willing to work with others can make a big impact.
All of the food and items brought in to the community center are from donations and sponsors Likens has met and built connections with throughout the years. He said there are times when he is unsure what he will have, but he is always grateful.
After the day was over and everyone got the food they came for, Likens said the remaining perishable items were donated, and non-perishables will be held for the next distribution day.
Likens said the next monthly event is set for Jan. 28, but there may be special days between now and then.
Vehicles are also allowed to grab food for others who may be unable to pick up the food themselves due to lack of vehicle, age or whatever their personal circumstance, but Likens posts the max amount of households that can be picked up by one vehicle with each distribution announcement.