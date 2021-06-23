VIOLET LOUISE MORGAN JARRELL, 70, of Green Valley, W.Va., wife of Gary Lee Jarrell, died June 21 at home. She worked at SWVCC. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 24 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 23 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.