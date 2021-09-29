WILLIAMSON — A man and woman from Williamson were given burglary, destruction of property and other charges after police say they broke into a home along Prichard Street and stole several items.
According to two criminal complaints filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, police saw Kayla G. Burchett, 31, and Christopher Ray Scott, 44, both of Williamson, walk down the steps from a residence on Prichard Street in Williamson while on routine patrol. Arresting officers Deputy J.D. Tincher of the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and Patrolman B. Maynard of the Williamson City Police say Burchett and Scott were carrying miscellaneous items from the residence including tin canisters, knickknacks and tools all mixed in bags and totes.
The arresting officers were familiar with who lives in the residence.
According to the complaint, both admitted to taking the items from the residence. Police say the front door, side porch door and two shed doors were broken into with force. Inside the residence and two sheds, the homeowner’s belongings were tossed on the floor, and cases, cabinets and other storage compartments had been picked through.
The stolen items were valued at less than $1,000. The damage totaled less than $2,500.
Police say Burchett initially gave them a false date of birth because she believed she had a warrant.
Both Burchett and Scott have been charged with burglary, destruction of property, petit larceny, trespassing (posted), obstruction and conspiracy. The two are currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.
Other arrests recently listed in Mingo County Magistrate Court include Kevin L. Smith, 48, who was charged with public intoxication, obstructing, unlawful possession of fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance; and Billy Lynn Blankenship, 56, of Gilbert, who was charged with malicious wounding and domestic battery.