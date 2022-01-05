HUNTINGTON — There was one word on the mind of Marshall guard Savannah Wheeler on Saturday.
It wasn’t necessarily a resolution for the year. Instead, it was more of a resolution in general.
“Toughness,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler, one of Marshall’s smallest players, put up another big performance Saturday, finishing with 30 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead the Thundering Herd to a 72-55 win over Southern Miss in Conference USA women’s basketball action at Cam Henderson Center.
“It’s definitely good to be off to a 2-0 start (in C-USA play),” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “I thought you saw a lot of fight and aggressiveness from our team early in the game.”
Marshall’s toughness was seen in its defense Saturday as the Herd battled a Southern Miss team with major size advantages in the post.
Still, Marshall (7-4, 2-0 C-USA) battled its way to a 44-33 rebounding advantage that included Wheeler’s season-high nine that came with Marshall’s post players sacrificing their statistics to make sure they kept the Southern Miss bigs pinned off the boards.
“They were going to be in a wrestling match just to try to keep them from getting it, so we had to have other people get the ball,” Kemper said.
Marshall’s post players also got Southern Miss leader Melyia Grayson off her game from the start.
Grayson battled foul trouble and the Herd sent two and three players at her throughout. The Golden Eagles’ top post presence averaged 13.7 points and 8.7 rebounds coming into Saturday, but finished with just two points and three rebounds while committing four turnovers in the loss.
Despite Marshall never trailing, the game was still in question late after Destiny Smith hit a jumper to cut Marshall’s lead to 60-53 with 2:36 left.
However, Wheeler and Aaliyah Dunham combined to escape Southern Miss’ pressure, which ended the game strong for the Herd.
“We do have good guards that can handle pressure that are good decision-makers,” Kemper said.
Southern Miss came into the game fresh off an 88-point output in a loss to Western Kentucky on Thursday.
However, Marshall’s stifling defense limited the Golden Eagles to just 17 points in the first half.
That included keeping Southern Miss (8-5, 0-2 C-USA) to just one field goal over the last 7:55 of the first half during a 20-2 run that forged a 36-17 halftime lead.
During that time, Wheeler showed her mental toughness as well.
The reigning Conference USA Player of the Week wasn’t able to find her range, missing her first seven shots from the floor. However, she heated up in the second quarter, scoring 12 points during the Herd’s big run to get things going.
Wheeler connected on eight of her final 11 shots from the floor after the tough shots. She said it was just a product of not overthinking the misses, which came on good looks.
“I feel like the first couple minutes of the first quarter, I was just rushing everything,” Wheeler said. “My coaches kept telling me, ‘Keep shooting. They are going to fall. Just be a little patient with your shot and slow down.’”
Much of Marshall’s success was on account of its ball movement, which led to 19 assists on 21 made baskets in the contest.
In addition to Wheeler’s third 30-point performance of the season, Marshall got 12 points from forward Kennedi Colclough and 10 from guard Brianah Ferby.
Dunham also knocked down three of Marshall’s 12 3-pointers in the game for nine points while helping Wheeler break down the Southern Miss pressure defense.
Southern Miss was led by Domonique Davis, who finished with 16 points, and Brikayla Gray, who added 11.
Marshall is now off until Saturday when the Herd travels to Boca Raton, Florida, to take on Florida Atlantic in the Owls’ first Conference USA contest of the season. FAU was supposed to meet Old Dominion this weekend, but the Monarchs canceled due to COVID-19 issues.