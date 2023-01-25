Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — Lincoln County earned a key sectional win against Wayne on Tuesday, Jan. 17 inside the Panther Pavilion as they topped the Pioneers by a final of 53-51.

Senior forward Sawyer Tomblin had a big game in leading the Panthers to the win as he finished with a double-double, scoring a game-high 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

