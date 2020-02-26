SETH — Sherman High used a second-half surge to push past River View, 66-58, in a battle of Class A boys basketball teams on Friday night as the Tide honored its senior hoopsters.
Sherman coach Aaron Pauley talked about the energy that his players fed off of coming from the crowd.
“Tonight’s energy started from our stands, because, for once, we actually had a student section that was involved with the game and it made a difference in our players,” Pauley said. “Offensively we struggled at times to get good movement but started to figure things out early in the second half. Once we started moving and taking a little more care of the ball, things opened up for us and we took advantage. We have to push the ball and take the open shot when it becomes available. We always look to make the extra pass, but sometimes we pass up good ones to get a contested one. Defensively, for the most part, we talked, rebounded well and executed the game plan.”
The Tide (11-10) were down 26-24 at intermission, but came out in the third on fire from the perimeter as RJ Cline, Chris Abbott and Dalton Rollo flexed their shooting muscles as Rollo scored all of his team-leading 15 points in the second half.
River View (11-8) kept the game close thanks to a long-range display from guard Freddie Dawson, who buried six 3-point shots in the game, good for a team-leading 21 points.
Up 45-40 going into the final frame, Sherman slammed the door shut, going on a 21-18 run that sealed the win for the maroon and gold.
Cline scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth period, and, along with Alex Kirk, who netted 13 and hit three 3-point buckets in the first half, has found firm footing in first-year coach Pauley’s offense, particularly in the second half of this season. The Tide boasted five players in double figures, a familiar site for the Sherman box score in recent games.
River View has lost five of its last six games and Sherman has won four of its last six contests as both teams await sectional seeding.
Sherman wraps up its regular season on Feb. 25 versus Independence at home and River View will play host to Mount View on Feb. 26.
The Tide could easily be the most improved team in Boone County, posting 11 wins after winning just one game in 2018-19.
Coach Pauley said he has enjoyed watching his players grow.
“I’ve watched these guys grow from four years ago until now and they have continued to improve this year and I believe we can even be far more improved in a week for sectional play,” he said. “I’m sure some are surprised by how we are playing and some may have had higher expectations and be disappointed. All I know is that we are above .500 for the season and these guys are having a good time. When it’s all said and done, it only matters what we think as a team anyways. I’m very proud of them and I know the rest of the coaching staff is as well. Of course you always believe you can get better and are pushing them every day — probably to the point they think I’m crazy sometimes, but that is OK.”
He continued, “When my players leave the floor after their last game, whether in a week or a month, I hope they do so knowing they gave it all they had. I tell them all the time this isn’t my season, it is theirs. They will be the ones telling the stories with their teammates 20 years from now. It’s up to them whether they will be telling positive or negative ones.”
SHERMAN — 16 8 21 21 — 66
RIVER VIEW — 8 18 14 18 — 58
SHERMAN SCORING — D Rollo 15, Kirk 13, Abbott 12, Cline 11, Busby 10, Green 3, P Rollo 2
RIVER VIEW SCORING — Dawson 21, Dobbs 14, Halstead 13, Adkins 7, Porter 2, Roberts 1