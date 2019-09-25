By PHIL PERRY
Coal Valley News
SETH — The Sherman Tide football team fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter and couldn’t recover on their way to a 33-6 setback at Zontini Field at Seth.
The Tide (0-4) threw four interceptions and lost three fumbles, contributing to their demise. Buffalo (3-1) capitalized on Sherman’s gaffes while striking through the air and on the ground.
“We had four turnovers in that quarter and got our feet back under us a little before the half,” said Tide head coach Michael Showalter.
Down 21-0 after intermission, Sherman took the ball and finished off a drive with a TD scamper from quarterback CJ Winnell.
The score remained 21-6 until seven minutes to go in the game.
“We battled but it was the turnovers down the stretch that got us again,” Showalter added. “We dug a hole that we couldn’t get out of.”
Showalter said that while this is unfamiliar territory for a team that has made three straight Class A playoff appearances, the message to his squad will be simple this week.
“We have to continue to work hard and fix the little things we aren’t doing well,” he added. “We have to challenge these guys and find out where our leadership is. We have to play with more intensity than we did with starting out the night. I tell these guys that football is like life, it’s about choices. We’ll see how we respond on Monday.”
Time at quarterback for the Tide was split between Winnell and Davy Jarrell, who has predominantly been used at running back.
Winnell led Sherman’s ground game with 126 yards on 19 carries on the ground. TJ Hager, who leads the team in rushing, netted 28 yards on 13 carries and Jarrell contributed 29 yards on 9 touches. Jacob Sprouse and Hunter Bowling registered sacks for Sherman while Bowling and Jonathon Adkins led the defense in tackles with 9 each. The Tide did not complete a pass in the game.
Sherman will host Ravenswood for homecoming on Sept. 27. The Tide and the Skyhawks of Scott are Boone County squads still looking for their first wins in 2019.
Buffalo: 21 0 0 12 — 33
Sherman: 0 0 6 0 — 6