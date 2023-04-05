Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Space is still available for West Virginia teachers and librarians interested in earning $1,000 stipends by participating in one of two summer institutes at Shepherd University that will give them additional classroom resources.

The Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education and the Center for Appalachian Studies and Communities invite West Virginia teachers to apply for the institutes before the May 1 deadline. Both offer professional development credit, and social studies teachers may apply for both institutes and receive $2,000 in professional development stipends.

