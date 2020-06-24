Essential reporting in volatile times.

MOUNT GAY, W.Va. — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is announcing the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

Southern students carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours and earning a grade point average (GPA) of 3.25 or higher are eligible to be placed on the dean’s list.

For the Boone/Lincoln campus:

ALUM CREEK: Skylar P. Brown.

ASHFORD: Jennifer M. Foster.

BRANCHLAND: Keegan A. Abel, Leesha Campbell, Emilee Brooke Frye, Elesha K. Hager.

CHARLESTON: Kara J. Scarbrough.

DANVILLE: Randi L. Buckner, BreAnna Jo Roberts, Johnathan Richard Whitt.

FOSTER: Danielle Carol Hunter, Kyle L. Woodrum.

GRIFFITHSVILLE: Kendra R. Lovejoy.

HAMLIN: Kelsi Dawn Bell, Brady T. McKay, Misty Dawn Moyer.

HARTS: Tessa D. Thompson, Tiffany P. Thompson.

HURRICANE: Gloria Lynn Linville.

JULIAN: Christie A. Lovejoy.

MADISON: Delmas Eugene Dingess, Hannah L. Holton, Jonathan K. Jeffrey, Connor J. Price, Garrett L. Price.

MORRISVALE: Linnea S. Estep.

PEYTONA: Mary E. Eskew.

RANGER: Madison P. Adkins, Rebecca D. Lambert.

SETH: Hannah B. Jones, Liza J. Kirk.

SHARPLES: Jacob L. Evans.

TURTLE CREEK: Peyton Ryan Hill, Elizabeth Jo Smith.

VAN: Haleigh D. Cook, Melinda Dawn Cook.

WEST HAMLIN: Jason A. Bias, Colton T. Spence, Randa L. Watts.

WHARTON: Sydney M. Bourne, Tori L. Thomas.