MOUNT GAY, W.Va. — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is announcing the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
Southern students carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours and earning a grade point average (GPA) of 3.25 or higher are eligible to be placed on the dean’s list.
For the Boone/Lincoln campus:
ALUM CREEK: Skylar P. Brown.
ASHFORD: Jennifer M. Foster.
BRANCHLAND: Keegan A. Abel, Leesha Campbell, Emilee Brooke Frye, Elesha K. Hager.
CHARLESTON: Kara J. Scarbrough.
DANVILLE: Randi L. Buckner, BreAnna Jo Roberts, Johnathan Richard Whitt.
FOSTER: Danielle Carol Hunter, Kyle L. Woodrum.
GRIFFITHSVILLE: Kendra R. Lovejoy.
HAMLIN: Kelsi Dawn Bell, Brady T. McKay, Misty Dawn Moyer.
HARTS: Tessa D. Thompson, Tiffany P. Thompson.
HURRICANE: Gloria Lynn Linville.
JULIAN: Christie A. Lovejoy.
MADISON: Delmas Eugene Dingess, Hannah L. Holton, Jonathan K. Jeffrey, Connor J. Price, Garrett L. Price.
MORRISVALE: Linnea S. Estep.
PEYTONA: Mary E. Eskew.
RANGER: Madison P. Adkins, Rebecca D. Lambert.
SETH: Hannah B. Jones, Liza J. Kirk.
SHARPLES: Jacob L. Evans.
TURTLE CREEK: Peyton Ryan Hill, Elizabeth Jo Smith.
VAN: Haleigh D. Cook, Melinda Dawn Cook.
WEST HAMLIN: Jason A. Bias, Colton T. Spence, Randa L. Watts.
WHARTON: Sydney M. Bourne, Tori L. Thomas.