SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Residents around the Tri-State were busy cleaning up Thursday after strong storms moved through the area overnight.
A wide swath of trees was downed on Charley Creek Road in South Point, Ohio, including an 80-foot oak tree at the home of Samuel Corns.
“It took out the main power line to my house and totally destroyed a 10- by 12-foot storage unit,” he said. “It was full of lawn mowers, weed eaters and other tools and equipment. Not sure of how badly they are damaged until I get the tree cut up and removed. But it doesn’t look good.”
The blessing, Corns said, was that the tree did not hit his home or the three vehicles parked nearby.
“Not a scratch on any of them,” he said.
Corns said the storm rolled through his area around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, with the winds blowing hard from west to east.
“My wife, Jenny, and I were sleeping, and it sounded like a jet plane and woke us both,” he said. “Our cats ran under the bed, and then the tree fell around that same time.”
Lawrence County officials also reported downed power lines on Ohio Route 243 near McKinney Creek Road, which caused it to be shut down to traffic until it could be cleaned up.
In Huntington, a large tree fell against a building at the corner of 11th Street and 6th Avenue. Crews with Mayo Tree Service were seen cutting it down and clearing it out during the day.
The company said it took six hours to clean it up, and they also picked up tree branches in about 13 other locations across the city, including a large limb that fell on a truck on 9th Street at 3 1/2 Alley.
Elsewhere in West Virginia, Megan Barber, of Hurricane, in Putnam County, says the storm took down trees and ripped siding from her home.
“The storm hit our area between 1 and 2 a.m.,” she said. “We heard loud noises outside and realized many of our trees had fallen due to high wind. The siding on our house was also pulled off in many places.”
In Kanawha County, the Moses Used Auto building collapsed around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Photos on social media showed the roof caved in and multiple cars damaged under the rubble. St. Albans Window Manufacturing and Siding Co. also was reportedly damaged after part of its roof was blown off by the storms.
C.J. Adkins, pastor of Westmoreland Baptist Church, lives in Ashland and said he had quite a bit of damage to his home and property from the high winds.
“Lost some siding, roofing, trim and an entire portion of private fence,” Adkins said. “There were also quite a bit of tree limbs and lines down as well.”
Also in Kentucky, there were reports of downed trees and debris in roads Thursday morning.
“We have several traffic issues due to overnight storms,” said Allen Blair, information officer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9. “Crews are responding to trees down, debris reports in Greenup, Lewis, Boyd, Carter, Rowan, Nicholas and other counties.”
Blair said fallen utility lines were blocking lanes on Kentucky Route 750 in the Russell and Flatwoods areas in Greenup County, and trees were down on Kentucky Route 3307, near Greenup.
“In Boyd County, Kentucky 168 was blocked at Catlettsburg Creek,” he said. “We had a tree in power lines, and Kentucky 538 also has high water at 1-2 mile marker.”
Blair issued a traffic alert in Rowan County.
“Kentucky 799, Big Perry Road, remains blocked at mile marker 5 and Pine Grove Road, near the I-64 overpass, because of multiple trees down and in power lines,” he said Thursday. “The electric company is working to remove trees and restore power.”
In Nicholas County, Kentucky Route 386 (Carpenter Road) was blocked due to a hay barn and other debris blown into the roadway, Blair added.
“Crews are cleaning and checking roads in all counties,” he said. “While there are no other reports of specific roads blocked at this time, it is possible. Motorists should use caution.”
No injuries were reported in any of the reports of severe weather in West Virginia, Ohio or Kentucky.