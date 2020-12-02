When the NASCAR Cup Series rolled into Daytona back in February to begin the 2020 season much of the preseason talk was being centered on the anticipated introduction of the Next Gen car in 2021.
This was going to be the long anticipated car that would make for closer competition on the track and would come with a price tag that had the possibility of attracting other manufactures to come into the series. 2020 was scheduled to be the season that race teams “used” up their present inventory of cars and parts in anticipation of the introduction of the new car which would put every team on a level playing field when the 2021 season got underway.
Not only would the present teams in the sport be on a level playing field but it would give new manufactures the opportunity to be able to come into the sport facing the same learning curve that the entire garage area was facing. NASCAR was all set to get the car up and running for 2021 as the governing body announced a robust testing timeline and at the same time said there would be no plans to test the current race car that the series would be using in 2020.
It seemed like the sport was about to take the long awaited move to the cat that would help take the sport to another level on the track and help to regain some of the fans that have migrated away in recent seasons.
The series could have not got off to a better start than what it did with a presidential visit to the Daytona 500 and some great racing to begin the season. All of that came to a screeching halt in March when the coronavirus pandemic hit our country.
Besides the cancellation or postponement of much of the early Cup schedule was the announcement in the beginning of April that the introduction of the Next Gen car was going to be pushed back to the 2022 season.
Suddenly instead of looking ahead to next season, NASCAR found itself in a scramble mode to make sure that the entire 36-race schedule would be completed even if the races were not on the original date or in some cases at the same track.
No governing body of any of the major sports in our country did as good of job of not only getting the entire schedule completed but also making sure that the on track competition did not slip. Once the schedule was back up and running, NASCAR once again began to turn its attention to the Next Gen as it resumed testing in August at Dover International Speedway with Stewart-Haas Racing’s rookie Cole Custer.
The second time the car went out on the track during the test it showed it had speed as Custer was running lap times comparable with to the just completed Dover race.
Testing followed in November at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. driving two prototypes of the Next Gen. One day of testing was held on the speedway’s oval/road course layout with one day between testing on the 1.5-mile oval.
It was the first time that the same car used for testing was converted from road racing to oval racing. NASCAR has one last test planned for the Next Gen this year at Daytona on December 15 and 16 where the car will be dialed in to reach the desired speed for the high banked track.
2021 will see more testing take place with the bulk of testing be held in conjunction with Goodyear as it will have to produce new tires to meet the demands of the Next Gen.
While we will have to wait a year on the introduction of the Next Gen to the sport, 2021 will see the introduction of the “new” schedule that should go a long way into ramping up the excitement level of the series. Still, you can’t help but think of what 2021 could have been with the combination of the “new” schedule and the Next Gen.