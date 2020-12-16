The waving of the green flag to start both the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 is now just two months away on February 14th but already the sanctioning body has announced a change to next season’s schedule due to the ongoing pandemic.
The original schedule had the series leaving Daytona and heading south on I-95 to race the following weekend at Homestead-Miami on Feb. 21 before making the cross country trip to Auto Club Speedway in California for the weekend of Feb. 27-28.
Problems with advance planning at Auto Club Speedway due to the pandemic has forced NASCAR to reshuffle the start of the schedule and if you are a fan of road course racing, you will be pleased. Following the finish of the Daytona 500, all three of NASCAR’s national series will remain in Daytona to compete the following weekend on the track’s fabled road course on Feb. 19-21.
The move not only gives Daytona three races next season, it will become the fifth road course race on the 2021 schedule.
Once the series has completed the first points race of the season with both left and right hand turns, it will be time to load the haulers and make the trip south down I-95 to Homestead-Miami.
The original schedule had the series going to Homestead the week following the Daytona 500 but the change moved it back one weekend to Feb. 27-28 which actually was the original California weekend. All of the changes now give the schedule a Florida “swing” to begin the season before the original schedule resumes with races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5-7.
The addition of the road course race at Daytona adds to the trend of adding road course races to the 36-race schedule as the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and Wisconsin’s Road America were added to this season’s schedule.
In addition, NASCAR’s annual trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be contested on its road course instead of its historic oval.
These three races join road course races at Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International that have been firmly entrenched on the schedule for years. While racing on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL is not considered a pure road course as much of it is held on the track’s oval, it does give drivers another opportunity to turn right, which can only be found on the road courses.
Circuit of the Americas just announced last week that when NASCAR rolls into the track on May 21-23 that all three series will be competing on the 3.41-mile long course that was designed for Formula One racing.
The track features 20 turns and a 133-foot hill at Turn One and will also add some changes to accommodate NASCAR’s inaugural weekend. The track is known for its extended asphalt runoffs which could be used as an advantage in navigating your way around the long layout but for NASCAR’s trip to the Texas track, rumble strips like the ones used at Charlotte’s ROVAL track will be used to prevent the use of the runoffs.
The pit road wall will be extended and additional caution lights will be added as well as the timing/scoring loops that NASCAR uses during a race. There is just so much to like about the 2021 schedule and the latest announcement of a three week Florida “swing” only adds to the anticipation.
The Cup Series has always been a “left” turn sport but after this season, that line of thinking may need to be revisited.