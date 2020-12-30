LOGAN — Everything seemed to be lining up for the Logan High School boys’ basketball season last year.
With the young Wildcats clicking late in the season and with senior All-State guard David Early leading the team, Logan was hoping to make it back to the state tournament for the first time in eight years.
Logan ended up losing to Chapmanville Regional, 57-51, in the Class AA sectional finals and falling to the Tigers in the championship game for a third straight year.
The Wildcats, however, felt good about their chances in the regional co-finals where Logan was scheduled to play at Poca.
Logan was hoping to beat the Dots, avenge the loss to Poca in the 2019 regional tourney, and advance to Charleston and the state tournament.
Chapmanville, ranked No. 1 in the state at 22-2, was expected to beat Winfield in the other Region 4 co-final and Logan hoped to join the Tigers in the state tournament field.
Logan and Chapmanville had split during the regular season, and a possible fourth meeting between the two county rivals was a possibility in the state tournament.
But all of that came crashing down, not only for the Wildcats, but for everyone.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March and the season was first delayed, then canceled, as the state tournament was never played.
Logan closed out the incomplete season at 16-8 and its unfinished business was never realized.
Now, we head into the 2021 high school basketball season, which has been been delayed due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
The Wildcats are scheduled to begin the season on Jan. 29 at Scott. Practices are allowed to begin on Jan. 11 across the state.
Early, who finished out his Logan career as the school’s all-time leading scorer, and finished second last season in the Bill Evans Award voting for State Player of the Year, has graduated and has taken his game to Marshall University.
Logan also lost a second starter in senior guard Noah Cook, but the remainder of the Wildcats’ roster is in place heading into the new season.
Leading the way for Logan this season is 6-foot-5 senior guard/wing Mitchell Hainer, a returning starter. Hainer, an All-State player from last year, brings a ton of experience to the table for the Wildcats. He averaged around 14 points a game last season for LHS.
“Mitch is a senior and he’s got a ton of experience,” Logan coach Zach Green said. “He has started games since he was a freshman. He was our second-leading scorer last year. He averaged 13-14 points a game. We still have a really young roster so he’s going to bring a lot of experience. He was First-Team All-Conference last year and was an All-State player.”
Logan saw an glimpse of Hainer’s role early in the season last year when Early was still ineligible following his transfer back to LHS from Beckley Prep.
“In games that David Early did not play last year he averaged about 19 points a game in those four games. He really assumed that top scoring role for us in those games,” Green said.
Hainer can play any position on the floor and has 3-point range on his jump shot.
“His strengths are his scoring ability and his versatility,” Green said. “He can really put the ball in the basket. He gives us versatility at 6-5 and 210 pounds. He’s filled out and he’s matured. He can play at all three levels. He can score inside. He has really good ball skills. He can also play on the perimeter and he shoots the 3-ball pretty well.”
With a body that is suited more to a post-up player at the high school level that will give opponents matchup problems with Hainer when he steps out to the 3-point arc.
“He’s a tough matchup for any opponent. He can score with his back to the basket and he can shoot the 3. He’s also a good mid-range player,” Green said.
The cupboard is certainly not bare for Logan, which returns many other players from last year.
Garrett Williamson, a sophomore starter is back. He had a strong freshman year for the Wildcats.
“He started at point guard and had a tremendous season,” Green said of Williamson. “He kind of flew under the radar last year. He averaged five points, three assists and three rebounds and had a three-to-one assists to turnover ratio. He plays with a high level IQ and is probably the hardest worker that I have. We are really excited about his progression and what he is able to do next year.”
Starters Aiden Slack (6-2), a sophomore, and junior Jarron Glick (6-4) also return.
“Slack is 6-2, long and athletic and does a lot for us on both ends,” Green said. “I think he’s going to have a really good season. Glick has grown to about 6-4 now. He was probably one of our better defenders last season. He led us in 3-point percentage as well at about 39 percent. He can really shoot it.”
Spot-starter Carson Kirk, a junior, also returns for Logan.
“He’s a kid that kind of fills the Noah Cook role,” Green said. “He has high energy and does a lot for us.”
Junior Trey Brown, who started some games as well for the Wildcats last season, returns as well.
“He’s a great shooter,” Green said. “He’s been working hard.”
Cameron Hensley, a 6-2 junior, is another returning player for the Cats.
“He had some big games for us last year,” Green said. “He was kind of up and down but if the light bulb turns on for him he will be a special player. He has a ton of potential and ability.”
Logan will also look to Aiden Martin, Scottie Browning, Corey Townsend and Landon Adkins (6-5) for depth. Adkins, along with Hainer, is the tallest of the Wildcats.
Browning, the younger brother to former Logan All-State player Stevie Browning, has grown six inches, Green said.
“We’ve got at least 10 players who will be in the mix for a lot of the minutes this year,” Green said.
This season will bring change, not only for the Logan Wildcats, but for every prep basketball team in the state of West Virginia.
The WVSSAC goes to a four-class format and Logan will be moving up again to the Class AAA ranks.
Logan was a traditional Triple-A school going back to its heyday of yesteryear but since 2002 has moved up and down from 3A to 2A.
The last four years, Logan had been a Double-A school.
This season, however, Logan is back in Triple-A and will be in a new sectional with Scott, Wayne and Lincoln County in Class AAA Region 4 Section 2.
Opposite Logan in the other sectional, Class AAA Region 4 Section 1, and possible regional opponents are Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley and Winfield.
The last four years, LHS had been in a six-team Double-A super sectional with Chapmanville, Man, Scott, Lincoln County and Mingo Central.
“Obviously, our goal is to win the sectional and host a home regional game,” Logan coach Zach Green said. “That’s something that we haven’t done in the last four years. That’s one of our goals every year. Scott lost a lot of talent but they do have a lot of good, young players. Lincoln County I don’t think loses anyone from last year’s team. They were in and out of the top 10 last year. I’m not sure that it will be the level that we saw the last four years but this sectional will indeed be very competitive. We have to get to work and start preparing for those guys.”
A revamped Nitro team could be the team to beat in Class AAA Region 4.
Nitro was just 5-18 last season but have bolstered its roster with a pair of transfers from Sissonville in 6-9 senior Joseph Udoh and 5-11 junior guard Bryce Myers.
Udoh, a native of Nigeria, joined Sissonville seven games into the 2019-20 season and averaged 15.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Indians. Myers averaged 9 points and was second on the Indians’ squad with 28 3-point field goals.
Nitro also returns junior starters Kolton Painter (6-0) and Trevor Lowe (6-1). Painter averaged 22.3 points with 62 3-pointers as a sophomore last season. Lowe averaged 14.3 points and sank 39 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
Green said he likes the four-class format and it’s much more competitive for many teams.
“It’s definitely going to be different,” Green said. “One thing that I do like about it is that it will give more teams an opportunity to get to the state tournament. You look at Single-A, which has been dominated by the Catholic schools for the last 20 years, you are going to see a lot of excitement with a lot of those smaller schools. They are going to have an opportunity to get there next year. I think that’s really cool how they are doing that. As far as we go, I’m not sure yet. No one has went through this yet so we’ll see how it works out. I think that it’s a good thing that they are trying to experiment and try to find a way to level the playing field. It will be a wait-and-see approach for us.”
This year’s state tournament is scheduled to be played April 6-10 at the Charleston Coliseum.
The regular season has been extended deeper into March.