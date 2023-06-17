Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MAN - On Thursday night, the Belfry boys basketball team scrimmaged cross-state foe Man inside the Hillbillies' home gymnasium, and the Pirates won the varsity matchup by a final score of 44-39.

Zade Rash and Bryce Hagy both scored in double figures for the Bucs as they had 13 and 11 points, respectively. Chase Varney tallied six points, Michael Hagy scored five, Carter Jude scored four, Cayden Varney scored three, and Eric Daniels scored two.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings