MAN - On Thursday night, the Belfry boys basketball team scrimmaged cross-state foe Man inside the Hillbillies' home gymnasium, and the Pirates won the varsity matchup by a final score of 44-39.
Zade Rash and Bryce Hagy both scored in double figures for the Bucs as they had 13 and 11 points, respectively. Chase Varney tallied six points, Michael Hagy scored five, Carter Jude scored four, Cayden Varney scored three, and Eric Daniels scored two.
For Man, Trey Ward led the way with 15 points. Devon Sanders and Trace Doty both added eight points while Noah Frazier scored six and Jake Endicott scored two.
Belfry assistant coach David Copley, who was filling in for Michael Hagy as the latter was battling an illness, thought his team looked really good for the most part on Thursday.
"There were times where we kind of got sluggish and got lost on offense, didn't run our sets, shot bad shots, and it's summer. Defensively, they got tired a few times and tried to rest, got lost, gave up a few layups, but for the most part, we rebounded pretty well tonight," Copley said. "We were cutting to the basket and making some threes. Never hurts when you make threes. We're out here tonight with eight kids, and we have three freshmen and three sophomores. In the varsity, we have a junior and a senior. We have a couple kids not with us tonight."
The Pirates are coming off a 9-24 season a year ago in which they lost to Lawrence County by a final of 65-45 in the quarterfinals of the 15th Region Tournament.
Copley said that all in all, it's been a pretty good summer for the Pirates.
"We have a few more games to go," Copley said. "We're looking forward to a good season. It's going to be tough on us this year. We're going to be young, but we're going to play hard and we're going to be ready."
The Belfry assistant coach pointed out that they haven't won many games, but in the summertime, it's not about winning or losing but instead trying to see what you have coming and what you can try to do for next year.
"I feel like we had a positive summer," Copley said. "Had a good turnout. We're getting up a lot of shots on our shooting machine. We're doing all the right things, and the kids are dedicated and hungry right now. They're showing up every day, and that's going to pay off down the road."
Hillbillies head coach TJ Blevins said that there are currently a lot of young players on his team, but he is very excited about them.
"I've had these kids a week if that, well actually, three days pretty much, got a lot of young bucks," Blevins said. "You're going to hear a lot from these guys. Comparing last year's team and what I'm seeing right now, I'm very excited. These boys, they're the true definition of gym rats, and when we played down at Chapmanville last week, we got down big with Mingo.
"Again, I'm playing four and five eighth graders, and we come back and tie the game up late five minutes left to go in the game, young mistakes got us. I think the same thing tonight. A couple of young mistakes got us tonight, but I think this future is looking pretty good here right now."
The 'Billies are coming off a 4-20 season as they were eliminated in the Class A Region IV Section I tournament at Tug Valley by a score of 70-28. However, Blevins believes the future is bright for the program due to the nucleus of young players the team possesses.
"Just getting going, I think the sky's the limit for us," Blevins said. "I'm tickled to death with these guys. Blake Hicks, Trace Doty, Devon (Sanders), we have Chase Endicott, we tried to involve him a little bit more tonight. He's going to be a stud. He's going to be somebody that you hear a lot about. Noah Frazier is our three-point shooter right now, eighth grader coming up. I mean, he can shoot the lights out."
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.