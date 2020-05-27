MORGANTOWN — West Virginia and Florida State will open the 2020 season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Sept. 5, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta.
With the priority ticket request process complete, tickets now are on sale to the general public at WVUGAME.com in WVU sections on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Fans are encouraged to use the WVUGAME.com Pick Your Own Seat map to view seats available in these WVU sections: Lower Sideline ($225), Mezzanine ($225), Lower End Zone ($175), Upper Sideline ($80), and Upper End Zone ($60).
For a Mercedes-Benz Stadium seating chart and more information on the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, visit WVUsports.com/CFAKickoff. The game will be mobile phone entry only with tickets to be retrieved on smart phones through the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl/Kickoff Game app.
Fans should keep an updated email on their WVU account for additional information in the future.
Fans with ticket-related questions are encouraged to visit WVUsports.com/2020FAQ, or contact the Mountaineer Ticket Office via email at WVUGAME@mail.wvu.edu or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME and leaving a voicemail message.