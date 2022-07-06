MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia landed an ultra-productive wide receiver for its football class of 2023 in the form of Rock Hill, South Carolina’s Elijah Caldwell.
During his junior season, Caldwell caught 77 passes for 1,247 yards and 15 scores as the Trojans won their region championship with an 11-2 record and advanced to the Class 5A state quarterfinals. He teamed with Northwestern QB Will Mattison, who threw for more than 3,000 yards and 41 scores during the campaign.
As a sophomore, the strong wideout had 33 catches for 327 yards and three scores in seven games of action, displaying early glimpses of his ability to adjust to the football in the air, snatch it and either keep running at top speed or engage top gear in just a step or two.
Caldwell shows excellent concentration on screens and quick routes into the middle of the field, keeping his eye on the ball, grabbing it and putting it away cleanly and quickly as he transitions into running mode.
That ability makes him even more dangerous downfield, as defenses have to account for him early in the pattern, allowing him to run or work past them if they commit too aggressively to short routes.
It’s on deeper balls, and in one-on-one situations, where he really shines. His body control is excellent, and when he has to go outside his frame for the football, he is often able to add a spin or a cut at the end of the catch to gain even more yardage.
He also excels at getting upfield quickly no matter the reception type, and wastes no moves or steps that don’t push him closer to the opponents’ goal line.
Caldwell is the third receiver in the Mountaineers’ 2023 class, and the 18th player overall. He joins pass catchers Tory Johnson, Jr., of Oscar Smith High School in Virginia and Rodney Gallagher of Laurel Highlands High School in Pennsylvania as verbal commitments, making for one of the more explosive groups of WVU recruits at that position in recent memory.
Despite the gaudy numbers, Caldwell has not received a great deal of notoriety on the national scene, but a study of his film, along with his performance last year, shows a player that looks to have the tools to be a very good college performer.
West Virginia got ahead of the crowd in the recruiting process, and only Duke and Utah joined it as Power 5 offers.
However, a number of very good schools across the region, including Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, James Madison, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee, Liberty, Old Dominion and Western Kentucky were in the mix with offers. Gardner-Webb, Marshall, South Carolina State and UMass were also on board with scholarship tenders.
WVU is now 27th in On3.com’s consensus recruiting rankings, and fifth in the Big 12 behind Texas (No. 3), Baylor (16), Texas Tech (19) and Oklahoma (24). Future Big 12 member Cincinnati is No. 20.