Most original West Virginia high school schedules for fall sports are worthless, thanks to COVID-19.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has issued new dates for preseason, in-season and postseason events. All dates, of course, are subject to change.
The uniform starting date for all fall sports practices and related activities — cheerleading, cross country, football, golf, soccer and volleyball — is Aug. 17. After that, each sport has its own slate of advancement.
Cheerleading regional competitions are set for Nov. 17, with the state competition scheduled for Dec. 12.
Cross country may begin meets Sept. 2. Regionals are to be run Oct. 22-24, with the state meet Oct. 31.
The first day of pads for football season is Aug. 21. Contact may begin Aug. 25.
The first scrimmage may be played after 4 p.m. on Aug. 28, with the regular season opening Sept. 3. The playoffs are slated to begin the weekend of Nov. 13, with the state championships Dec. 4-5.
Golf won’t need much time to get into the swing of things, with practice starting Aug. 17 and tournaments Aug. 18. Regionals are set for Sept. 28 and the state tournament Oct. 6-7. The girls state tournament is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Soccer games may begin Sept. 2. Sectionals are scheduled for Oct. 19-24, and regionals Oct. 27 and 29. The state tournament is Nov. 6-7.
Volleyball matches may start Sept. 2. Sectionals are Nov. 2-5, regionals Nov. 7 and the state tournament Nov. 13-14.
Middle school dates also were set. As with high schools, all begin Aug. 17.
Cross country begins meets Sept. 7 and runs through Oct. 20. Football may practice in pads on Aug. 24, have contact Aug. 27, scrimmage Aug. 31, begin play Sept. 7 and conclude its season Oct. 31. Soccer and volleyball seasons are expected to run from Sept. 7 through Oct. 31.