The state is giving $4 million to public and private high schools to support extracurricular programs, the West Virginia Department of Education announced in a Friday news release.
Schools are getting $50 per student to support programs like sports, band and choir, the release said.
Mingo County Schools are receiving $53,900 worth of funds with $35,500 being allocated to Mingo Central High School and the remaining $18,400 given to Tug Valley High School.
“These extracurricular activities are so important to our kids and our communities,” Gov. Jim Justice said in the release. “The pandemic has been an absolute punch to the stomach in a lot of ways, but I do not want losses this year to adversely affect these activities in the years to come.”
“We’ve worked very hard to provide a framework of support around all aspects of our education system,” state Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch said in the release. “This fund is a continuation of that support and it will be beneficial today and once the pandemic is in our rear-view mirrors. We greatly appreciate the governor’s support in this endeavor.”
Athletic departments at the county’s local high school’s have taken a hit since the start of the pandemic as limited fan attendance to the games that are played has taken away much of the income for the departments.