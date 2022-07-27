WILLIAMSON — Work is continuing to prepare the Gilbert PK-8 ballfield for the upcoming season, after the home side bleachers have been deemed unrepairable.
The Mingo County Board of Education received updated reports from an engineering firm who provided cost estimates for what it would take to fix the bleachers versus tearing them down and building something new. The estimates were sought after community members approached the board asking for a way for the bleachers to be saved.
“This board originally decided to, at one point, to demolish the home side of bleachers at Gilbert, and you were going to replace them with seating that was appropriate to a middle school that was safe,” said Superintendent Johnny Branch. “As we got closer to the demolition, we had interest from the community who were saying they didn’t want the bleachers torn down.”
The community interest comes from the bleachers being original to the former Gilbert High School, which now serves at the elementary and middle school for the area.
“The only problem was the bleachers were deemed to be unsafe in their current form,” Branch said. “We decided to go and take one more look, and to have a structural engineer go in and give us a clear picture of what it would cost to repair the home side of bleachers in order to maybe not have to demolish.”
It was determined that repairing the current bleachers would cost an estimated $1.33 million. To demolish and rebuild at the current capacity of 500 with a press box would cost an estimated $878,000. Rodney McCoy of the financial department, however, said this cost would probably be even less because the board had voted to make the capacity of the bleachers more in line with what is at the other middle schools in the county so it would be smaller.
Board president Machelle McCormick said she understands the nostalgia the community feels for the current bleachers, but that her hope is individuals will be open and accepting to something new because the current seating as is poses a major safety hazard.
McCoy said there are documented issues concerning safety with the current bleachers, and that his recommendation would be to move forward with demolition in hopes that it can be completed before the upcoming football season.
McCoy said he would be concerned with only blocking off the bleachers but leaving them standing, and the board agreed. The board voted to move forward with demolition and to work on the designs for new seating for the home side.
Work has already begun on the visitors side of the field at Gilbert. According to information presented to the board in April, Maintenance Director William Hensley said work had begun to make improvements at the field.
“There’s three different sets of bleachers that are going to sit on that side,” Hensley said. “The first set is 27 feet wide, 10 rows deep. Those will be stationary. The other two are going to be mobile. They are, I think they’re 15 feet long, four rows deep.”
Phase one of repairs includes a 655-foot concrete drain going in, 100 foot-long retaining wall, 85 foot by 25 foot concrete pad for visitors bleachers to sit on and a 222-foot long handicap accessible sidewalk going in.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.