NEWTOWN — The completion of the first ever baseball field at Mingo Central High School is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Staff members at Mingo Central High School along with students, community volunteers, and a contracting company were on site laying the sod for the new diamond this past week.
“We’re at the point now to where we finally got everything coordinated to lay the sod on our field,” said Dr. Ted Kinder, who is overseeing the project. “Everything is finally coming into place. The sod going down now will allow for it to take good hold in the winter months and then we should be able to play on it in the spring.”
Newly hired Mingo Central baseball coach Jacob Staton said that Miner fans just have to continue being patient as he feels the field will be something special for the school and community to be proud of.
“It’s coming together, slowly but surely,” Staton said. “There’s been a lot of work going on up here. These PE teachers up here at the school, Josh Sammons, Nathaniel Mitchell, Quinn Miller, and Robbie Browning. A lot of people don’t realize how much work they’ve put in up here. Once its done and everybody sees what we’ve got they’ll be excited to come up here and watch some baseball.”
The construction of the field began in the late part of 2018 around the time the Mingo Central softball field was nearing completion The baseball diamond and the softball field are situated directly beside one another.
“This project has been going on about three years. We finished our softball field three years ago and then we started working on the baseball complex,” Dr. Kinder said. “It takes a long time to do everything when you are dependent on volunteer work and donation of equipment and time. People in the community have really stepped up helped us out a lot.”
Once the entire facility is completed the baseball field will sit directly beside the softball field with a press box/concession stand/restroom area in between the two fields.
The fence line at the new baseball field has been in place for a while as well as a brick backstop which features the names of donors who donated to the school’s brick fundraiser which went towards the building of the facility.
The Mingo County Board of Education also has lights already in place at the field after they approved the installation of light poles at the softball and baseball fields at Tug Valley and MCHS earlier this year.