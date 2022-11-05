GOODY, Ky. — Defending Class 3A champion Belfry earned a first-round playoff win on Friday night at Haywood Stadium as the Pirates ran all over visiting Russell and cruised to a 56-14 win.
With the win Belfry will now advance to the second round of the Class 3A postseason as they will travel to play Ashland Blazer (7-4) at Putnam Stadium on Nov 11.
Longtime Belfry head coach Philip Haywood, who earned his 472nd win coaching from the press box for the first time in his career due to two broken ribs he suffered in the game a week prior, said that he was pleased with the way his team came out and played, especially considering they were without leading rusher and second leading tackler Dre Young for the first game this season.
"We faced a little bit of adversity this week with injuries and other things and I'm really proud of our kids for the way we handled that," Haywood said after the win. "They guys just said, 'Hey we've got to keep playing' and our coaches just kept coaching them...We've got to keep that same mindset as we go on through because it seems like every week somebody has a little ding or something like that to go through. But Dre (Young) being out is obviously a huge loss for us."
Junior halfback Caden Woolum stepped up in a huge way in Young's absence as he had a career night in the win over the Red Devils, rushing for five touchdowns and 313 yards on 16 touches.
Woolum had TD runs of 57, 55, 32, 30, and 5 yards on the night as he was constantly running through gaping holes opened up by the Pirate offensive line which consisted of tackles Brayden Spears and Bo Wolford, guards Jake Varney and Jack Stacy, and center Max Dotson.
"We played better up front," coach Haywood said. "We corrected a couple of things at halftime, and I thought our guys made their adjustments to be able to come out and play better the second half than we did the first. So that's a plus, being able to make corrections during the game and things like that. I was pleased with our offensive line for sure."
Russell came out of the locker room and put together a nice drive on their first possession of the ballgame as they marched 71 yards in nine plays and scored on a 1-yard dive from Colby Rock to give them the early 7-0 lead.
The Pirates wasted no time responding to the quick start by Russell however as Woolum's first TD run knotted the game up at seven apiece and then a 25-yard scamper from Ace Caudill on their second possession gave them a 14-7 advantage with 2:11 left in the first quarter.
Later on, after a Belfry fumble set Russell up at the BHS 47-yard line, the Red Devils were able to put together another scoring drive as this time QB Ethan Pack hit Carson Patrick on a 12-yard scoring strike to tie the game up at 14 all with 7:21 left in the first half.
The Belfry offense had another answer to the Red Devil score however as the offensive line opened up a huge hole for Woolum on the outside and he ran 55 yards to the house to give BHS the 21-14 lead with 3:09 left in the first half.
Now ahead by a single score, the 'Big Red' defense stepped up to give the Pirates come extra cushion going into the second half as freshman corner back Cayden Varney made a highlight interception on the outside and then returned it 35-yards for the pick-six as Belfry went ahead 28-14.
"That was a huge play. It was a one touchdown game, and we were thinking about calling a timeout so we could get the ball back. And then he picks it and scores to make it a two-touchdown game and we got the ball to start the second half," Haywood said. "That was a huge play in the game. And again, that's a ninth grader stepping up and making a play in a playoff game. So that's a good thing."
The second half of play was all Pirates as Woolum ran for three more touchdowns and the Belfry defense scored another touchdown as senior defensive end Blake Hurley had a 55-yard interception return for a score in the fourth quarter.
The Pirate defense shutout Russell in the second half of play as defensive linemen LeQues Strother and Noah Brown each got to the QB and recorded sacks. Senior linebacker Neal Copley also returned to the lineup for the first time this season and gave the Belfry defense a much needed boost
As a team Belfry gained 472 yards on the night with 427 of those coming on the ground and just 45 through the air. Woolum led the way with his 313 yards while Braxton Hatfield had 46 yards on seven touches, Caudill had 36 yards on three carries, and freshman J.J. Austin had 28 yards on seven carries.
QB Chase Varney was back in the lineup after leaving the game the week prior with an injury and he finished 2-6 passing for 45 yards. Aidan Burke had one grab for 23 yards and Caudill made a 22-yard catch.
With the win Belfry improved to 6-5 while Russell saw their season come to an end at 2-9. The Pirates now turn their sights to Ashland who is coming off of a 49-6 win over Magoffin County on Friday night.
The two fanbases are very familiar with one another as the two squads have played 23 times with Ashland leading the all-time series 19-4. Blazer won the last contest, a 10-3 triumph in the 3A semifinals in 2020. Belfry had defeated Ashland the year prior by a final of 41-7 in the 3A quarterfinals.
"I really don't know a whole lot about them this year," Haywood said of the 2022 Tomcats. "But we know they'll have their crowd ready and they'll be excited about playing."
Score by Quarters
RHS (2-9): 7 7 0 0 - 14
BHS (6-5): 14 14 7 21 - 56
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
R: 1-yard run Colby Rock (Nathan Totten PAT) 8:16
B: 5-yard run Caden Woolum (Aidan McCoy PAT) 6:47
B: 25-yard run Ace Caudill (McCoy PAT) 2:11
Second Quarter
R: Ethan Pack 12-yard pass to Carson Patrick (Totten PAT) 7:21
B: 55-yard run Woolum (McCoy PAT) 3:09
B: 35-yard interception return Cayden Varney (McCoy PAT) 1:03
Third Quarter
B: 32-yard run Woolum (McCoy PAT) 10:48
Fourth Quarter
B: 30-yard run Woolum (McCoy PAT) 10:54
B: 57-yard run Woolum (McCoy PAT) 5:51
B: 55-yard interception return Blake Hurley (Nick Savage PAT) 4:01