GOODY, Ky. — Defending Class 3A champion Belfry earned a first-round playoff win on Friday night at Haywood Stadium as the Pirates ran all over visiting Russell and cruised to a 56-14 win. 

With the win Belfry will now advance to the second round of the Class 3A postseason as they will travel to play Ashland Blazer (7-4) at Putnam Stadium on Nov 11. 

