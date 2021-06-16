WHARNCLIFFE —The GFWC-WV Williamson Woman’s Club is once again planning to host its GFWC Open Golf Outing, which is an annual fundraising event to support their community projects and scholarship fund.
The third-year outing is currently scheduled to be held on Saturday, Aug.28, beginning at 9 a.m. and will once again be hosted at Twisted Gun Golf Course which is located high atop a mountain in Wharncliffe.
The event is a four-person scramble and the fee for each team is $200.00 ($50 per individual). Hole sponsorship is $250.00 per hole.
Each hole sponsor will have their name prominently displayed on their own weather proof sign at each hole they sponsor.
The Woman’s Club is also accepting donations of items for door prizes.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the first, second, and third place teams. Prizes will also be awarded for the longest drive and shot that lands closest to the pin. Lunch will also be provided.
The Williamson Woman’s Club has been volunteering in Mingo and Pike counties since 1927.
Funds from this tournament will support their college scholarship fund, “thank you” food baskets provided to local veterans each November, Breast Cancer Awareness Day event as well as their pediatric cancer and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital support projects, Feeding Our Future backpack initiative for underprivileged local children, and their Girls’ Night Out event to broaden domestic violence awareness and prevention as well as other local projects.
For more information about the outing, please contact organizers Leigh Ann Ray at 606-794-3564 or Chuck Ray at 606- 794-3933 (after 6 p.m.).