WILLIAMSON — Williamson’s Bryce Hagy scored six points in the final five seconds of the regulation to force overtime against Huntington Vinson but the Tigers were able to pull away in the extra frame and come away with the 56-54 win in a game played on Thursday at the Williamson Fieldhouse.
After a pair of Harrison Riggs free throws put Vinson on top 46-40 with just over 10 seconds left, Hagy dribbled down to the top of the key on the other end and sank a three-pointer to trim the game to 46-43 with just over five seconds left on the clock.
After a timeout by Williamson coach Nathaniel Siggers, the Wolfpack forced the Tigers into a travel on the inbounds pass which gave them the ball back with a chance to tie the game.
The ‘Pack drew up a play for Hagy, who is the youngest son of former WHS standout and current Belfry baseball coach Michael Hagy, and he delivered as he sank a clutch three from the left corner as time expired to tie the game up at 46 and send it into overtime.
In the extra frame Hagy had a chance to be hero once again with the Wolfpack down two but his three-quarter court heave was well short of the goal and the Tigers came away with the exciting win.
Bryce Hagy led the Wolfpack in scoring on the night with 22 points including four three-pointers while Nick Savage chipped in a double-double 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Michael Hagy and Donovan Valdelamar each chipped in six points to the cause for Williamson while Quenton Warren scored four and Noah Newsome tallied two.
Riggs led all scorers on the night as he dropped 33 points to lead the way for Vinson.
The game was dubbed “Bring Back the Pack Night” as Williamson High School Alumni in attendance were recognized at halftime.