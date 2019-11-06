CHARLESTON — The Williamson K-8 cheerleaders won first place at the George Washington High School Cheer Competition in the Middle School small division on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The Wolfpack are the defending back-to-back Mingo County Cheer Champions and are on a quest to defend their title and claim a three-peat in the Mingo County Competition which is Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Williamson Fieldhouse.
Team members are eighth graders Grace Bevins, Dalayia Valdelmar, and Brooke Messer, seventh graders Braeley Johnson, Maxie Brock, Lele Brock, Kaylee Feye, Kaylin Joplin and Myra Bevins, and sixth graders Ayla Wallace, Raylee Johnson, AJ Hairston and Emma Hall.
They are coched by Carmen Johnson and Keishia Williamson.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.