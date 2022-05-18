WILLIAMSON — After a scare in the semifinal game against Lenore the top-seeded Williamson Wolfpack took care of business against Kermit in the Mingo County Championship game on Wednesday as they blew out the Blue Devils 21-2 for the county title.
Williamson’s Michael Hagy had himself a monster day as he picked up the win on the mound and led the ‘Pack at the plate as he went 4-4 with a triple, double, two singles, and four RBIs.
On the young Hagy went 3.1 innings and only allowed to Kermit hits while striking out six. Corey Rodgers also pitched and struck out two batters.
In the win against the Blue Devils Williamson had 17 hits and every player scored at least twice.
Other key hitters at the plate for the Wolfpack were Damien Hensley (2-3, 4 RBIs), Nick Savage (2-2, 2 walks, 2 RBIs), Noah Newsome (2-2, 2 RBIs), Corey Rodgers (2-3, 2 RBIs), and Chris Crum (1-2).
First year Williamson coach Todd Slone said that 7th grader Quentin Warren played his best ball of the season in the two tournament games as he went 5-6 with seven stolen bases and had a walk-off single in the ‘Pack’s semifinal win against Lenore.
The Rangers led 8-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning before Willi0amson rallied for five runs to take the thrilling 9-8 win.
Bryce Hagy picked up the win in that contest for the Wolfpack.
For the season Williamson finished with a 15-2 record with out of county wins against East Ridge, Madison, and Martin County.
They finished undefeated against Mingo County teams and dominated the county competition 150-35 in nine games.
Slone said that the ‘Pack loses a lot of talent off of this championship squad but that they played 19 JV games this season to prepare the younger guys to step in.
Slone was assisted by Greg and Pam Chapman and Brian Haney.