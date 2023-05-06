The Williamson Wolfpack baseball team claimed the Mingo County Championship on Friday night as they topped Matewan by a final score of 18-7 in a game played on Jim VanZant Baseball Field at Lefty Hamilton Park. The win marked the second consecutive county title for the Wolfpack and their third all-time.
Wolfpack baseball claims back-to-back Mingo County titles
