GOODY, Ky. — Belfry senior center Ethan Wolford recently found out that he was selected to play in the Blue-Grey All American Bowl this weekend at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
The bowl committee picked 110 of the top seniors in the nation to play in this game, 55 on each team, and Wolford was selected to play on the Grey team.
The game will be aired live on ESPN3 at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13 and Ethan will report on Saturday Jan. 11, with their first practice being held at 2:30 p.m. Then on Sunday, Jan. 12, they practice again at 2:30 p.m. and that evening they will hold a media dinner for all the players and their families where they will be interviewed.
On Monday, Jan. 13, the game will be played. During the game some of the player interviews will be shown live on ESPN3.
While in Atlanta, Wolford will also receive instruction from members of the Falcons staff as well as perform in front of several college recruiters.
Wolford just announced last week that he was re-opening his recruitment as he de-committed from Concord University following a coaching change.
Ethan is listed at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds and is a two-star recruit according to 24/7 Sports, is ranked the No. 2 center in the Class of 2020 in Kentucky, and the No. 36 recruit overall.
Wolford was a two-time KHSAA State Championship during his tenure on the gridiron at BHS as they won the title during his freshman season in 2016 and he helped lead the Pirates to the school’s seventh state title in 2019.