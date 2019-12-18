HUNTINGTON — Tug Valley head coach Tara Mitchell Wolford was recognized at the WVSSAC State Cheer Competition at the Cam Henderson Center on Saturday for being named the 2018-19 WVSSAC Cheer Coach of the Year.
Wolford, who is a 2009 graduate of Tug Valley High School, has now led the Lady Panthers to three straight Class A Cheer titles since 2017.
During her days as a cheerleader for the Panthers, Wolford was a part of the first state championship team in 2005 and was on both of the state runner-up teams in 2006 and 2007.