HD Media
WILLIAMSON – The third annual Williamson Woman's Club golf scramble to support community projects is set for this Saturday.
The 2019 GFWC Open four-man scramble will tee of at 9 a.m. at Twisted Gun Golf Club in Wharncliffe. Proceeds from the event benefit the GFWC-WV Williamson Woman’s Club and its various community projects.
The event will include 18 holes of golf; door prizes; cash prizes for the top three finishing teams; and prizes for the longest drive and closest to the pin as well as lunch. The price to enter the tournament is $50 for individuals or $200 per team. Teams can register ahead of time or the day of the event.
“The golf tournament is one of our newer fundraisers, but also one of our favorites,” said Chris Dotson, Woman’s Club president. “It allows us to do something different and showcase one of our community’s hidden gems, Twisted Gun.”
Proceeds from the event help the Woman’s Club with multiple projects it sponsors – a college scholarship for a graduating senior to attend Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College each year; Thanksgiving baskets for local veterans; the annual Girls’ Night Out event to raise awareness against domestic violence and Breast Cancer Awareness Day luncheon ; sponsorship of various children’s events throughout the community; and much more.
“When you support the Williamson Woman’s Club, you are supporting our community as a whole,” Dotson said. “We really appreciate our sponsors who help us put this together each year.”
For more information about the outing, how to register or how to donate a door prize, contact Leigh Ann Ray at 606-794-3564.