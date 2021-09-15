Williamson and Tug Valley faced off on in local Midget League football action on Saturday evening at Lefty Hamilton Park in West Williamson. The Williamson B-team defeated Tug Valley in the opening game 26-0 but the Panther C-team responded in the next contest and blew out the Pack 32-0. In the finale the two A-teams clashed and it was Tug Valley who came away with the 34-0 win.
Williamson, Tug Valley face off in Midget League action
jmccormick
