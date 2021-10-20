Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

williamson soccer 2021.jpg

The Williamson Wolfpack claimed their sixth soccer championship in school history on Saturday at Lefty Hamilton Park in Williamson as they defeated the Lenore Rangers 4-0.

 Submitted photo

WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Wolfpack soccer squad took care of business in the Mingo County Championship match on Saturday morning against Lenore as the maroon-and-white came away with the 4-0 win.

For the Wolfpack, it is their sixth soccer championship since the sport was implemented at the Mingo County level in 2014 but their first undefeated campaign as they finished the year with a perfect 8-0 mark.

During the championship match on Saturday the ‘Pack was led by Peyton Ramsey with two goals while Nick Savage and Quentin Warren netted a goal apiece.

Michael Hagy recorded his 7th clean sheet of the season. Williamson dominated their opponents all year as they outscored them 58-1 during the season.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

Recommended for you