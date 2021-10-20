WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Wolfpack soccer squad took care of business in the Mingo County Championship match on Saturday morning against Lenore as the maroon-and-white came away with the 4-0 win.
For the Wolfpack, it is their sixth soccer championship since the sport was implemented at the Mingo County level in 2014 but their first undefeated campaign as they finished the year with a perfect 8-0 mark.
During the championship match on Saturday the ‘Pack was led by Peyton Ramsey with two goals while Nick Savage and Quentin Warren netted a goal apiece.
Michael Hagy recorded his 7th clean sheet of the season. Williamson dominated their opponents all year as they outscored them 58-1 during the season.