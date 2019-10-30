WILLIAMSON — The Williamson PK-8 soccer team continued their dominance over Mingo County soccer as they won their third straight county title with a 3-2 OT win against Gilbert on Saturday at Lefty Hamilton Park.
Noah Newsome scored the two goals in regulation for the Pack, with one coming on a penalty kick, and Christian Joplin scored the winning goal as he found the back of the net in the final minutes of the OT period bringing the Wolfpack fans to their feet.
Williamson is coached by Tyler Smith, who has led them to the county title in 4 out of his 5 seasons as head coach.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.