The Williamson Red Birds 13U travel baseball team got some game action in on Sunday at historic Lefty Hamilton Park in Williamson. Head Coach Brian Haney’s crew took on a 14U travel team made up of players mostly from the Lenore and Kermit area, coached by Randy Lackey. The Red Birds have gotten over two months of practice and games in as the summer season comes to a close. No score was kept in the contest as the game was just considered an exhibition.
Williamson Red Birds play summer league action
jmccormick
