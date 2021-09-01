WILLIAMSON — Williamson Health and Wellness Center and Williamson PK8 School have partnered up once again to promote the “Kids First” initiative, as WHWC made a recent donation of $1,000 to cover all WPK8 students’ cost of admission to any Williamson Fall, Winter, and Spring home athletic event in the 2021-22 school year. This partnership encourages young people to get out and move and promotes heart, healthy activity. Williamson PK8 Principal Shannon Blackburn and Athletic Director Julius Hatcher would like to thank WHWC CEO, C. Donovan Beckett, and his staff for this continued partnership for the students at Williamson PK8.
Williamson PK8 students can attend athletic events free of charge
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today