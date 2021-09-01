Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

From left, Eugene Newsome, Amanda Lovern, Williamson Health and Wellness Center CFO David Jewell, Williamson PK-8 Athletic Director Julius Hatcher, and Williamson PK-8 Principal Shannon Blackburn pose for a photo after WHWC made a donation to the school allowing every student to attend athletic events at the school free of charge for the 2021-22 school year.

 Submitted photo

WILLIAMSON — Williamson Health and Wellness Center and Williamson PK8 School have partnered up once again to promote the “Kids First” initiative, as WHWC made a recent donation of $1,000 to cover all WPK8 students’ cost of admission to any Williamson Fall, Winter, and Spring home athletic event in the 2021-22 school year. This partnership encourages young people to get out and move and promotes heart, healthy activity. Williamson PK8 Principal Shannon Blackburn and Athletic Director Julius Hatcher would like to thank WHWC CEO, C. Donovan Beckett, and his staff for this continued partnership for the students at Williamson PK8.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

