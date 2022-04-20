WILLIAMSON — Williamson PK8 hosted a ring ceremony earlier this month to recognize the Wolfpack football squad who claimed the Mingo County Championship back in the fall. The team made history as it had been over 30 years since the Williamson Wolfpack laid claim to the Mingo County crown but that all changed when they defeated Lenore 30-8 back in Oct. at Mingo Central’s James H. Buck Harless Stadium. The Wolfpack was coached by former Matewan standout Ron Joplin and he was assisted by Heath Marcum and Nathaniel Siggers.
Williamson PK8 holds ring ceremony for football champs
jmccormick
