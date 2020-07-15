WILLIAMSON — Local fishing enthusiasts will have a chance to showcase their skills and bring home some cash as Williamson Parks and Recreation announced this past week that they are hosting their first ever Tug River Bass Fishing tournament.
The two-day tournament will be held the first weekend in August and will feature two age-divisions, 17-and up for the adult division and 16-and under for the youth division.
Park Board Director Jarrod Dean said that they decided to host a fishing tournament after seeing the popularity of fishing along the river, and hopes that it will get individuals and families out to have some fun and recreation with a little bit of competition.
“We’ve wanted to create and promote some events that will not only get adults and kids out but get entire families out as well,” Dean said. “How awesome would it be to have a family of four register for the fishing tournament and be in competition with one another.”
The registration fee in the adult division is $10 per angler and in the youth division the registration fee is only $5.
Any waters along the Tug Fork River is eligible to be fished by bank or wade fishing or by any eligible watercraft. No gas or any mechanical motor is permitted to be used in the tournament, but trolling motors are allowed.
The tournament will begin on August 1 and end on August 2, with anglers able to fish the waters as much as they want during that time-frame.
The top three fish will be accepted by the tournament director, but they must be submitted by midnight of the final night of the tournament.
Registration will be held the evening before the tournament on July 31 between 6-8 p.m.at the Williamson Fieldhouse, where participants will receive their tournament ID number.
The tournament ID number will need to be on the fisherman’s hand in plain view next to the submitted fish, which will be measured by length using a yard stick.
The top-three finishers in the adult division will receive cash payouts while the top-three finishers in the youth division will receive gift cards.
Dean said they will also have a special prize for the smallest fish caught during the tournament.
Interested participants can register now or anytime up to July 31st at 9 p.m. You can pre-register for the event by contacting (304)-784-7602 or by visiting the Williamson Parks and Recreation Facebook page, which will link you to the organizations PayPal page.
Either a Kentucky or West Virginia fishing license is required to participate in the event.
Dean said that the Parks and Recreation has other events planned such as a home run derby, an outdoor movie night, and also will be announcing a kayak/rivertube rental and shuttle service in the near future.