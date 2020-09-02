WILLIAMSON — Williamson Parks and Recreation revealed a new service this past week that they are offering to locals and tourists alike so that they can take advantage of the natural beauty of the Tug Fork River.
Parks and Recreation Executive Director Jarrod Dean unveiled their new kayak/river tube rental service with a post on the organizations Facebook page.
“Our new river recreation program will allow our customers to enjoy the scenic Tug River for a relaxing float, photography opportunities, but also enjoy the many fishing spot experiences while being on the Tug River in our kayaks,” Dean said. “The experience we will provide is one that most of our residents have not experienced.”
Rentals begin at $35 per kayak for a 2-hour rental and $45 per kayak for 4-hours. Any additional hour is $10 per hour, or you can do a all-day rental for $99 per kayak.
They are also offering a drop-off/pick-up shuttle service for $25.
All rentals include detailed paddling instructions, a personal flotation device, a map of the area, a dry bag, tidal information, an updated weather forecast, secure parking, restrooms, and use of their private kayak launch.
It is required that one person in the group must be 18-years of age with the minimum age to ride a single kayak 13-years old. Anyone 12 years or under must ride a tandem kayak with an adult.
One member of the group must bring a cell phone with them while on the water in the case of an emergency.
The launching point is near underneath the Second Avenue Bridge in Williamson and boaters will exit the water at an exit point just past Fairview, unless they want to go further.
“The health and wellness impact of recreation will play a major role in the positive change of dynamics in our community,” Dean said. “This will also give families and individuals access to something that is fun and wholesome.”
For more on the Williamson Parks and Recreation kayak rental service visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/williamsonwvparks or call (304)-785-7602 to secure your rental.