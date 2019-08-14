Bankstrack_36473.jpg

Photo UC Athletics University of Charleston track star Aaron Banks is shown taking the top spot in the 100 meter dash at the MEC Championshipon Sunday May 5, 2019 in Glenville, W.Va.

CHARLESTON - Williamson native Aaron Banks was recognized once again for his terrific 2018-19 track and field season and this time he also received recognition for his work in the classroom as he was recently named an Academic All-American by the USTFCCCA.

To qualify for the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association All-Academic award, student-athletes must have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and have reached a provisional or automatic qualifying standard for the NCAA Championships in either the indoor or outdoor season.

Including the Scholar Athletes of the Year, a total of 312 men earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors during the 2018-19 track & field seasons.

Banks won the 100-meter dash at the Mountain East Conference Championship back on May 5 by running a blistering time of 10.46 seconds which was a meet record.

Banks holds the school record at the University of Charleston in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes and also earned All-Atlantic Region honors at seasons end this past year.

The 2017 Mingo Central graduate is majoring in exercise science and he will just be a junior in the 2019-20 season.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

Tags