CHARLESTON - Williamson native Aaron Banks was recognized once again for his terrific 2018-19 track and field season and this time he also received recognition for his work in the classroom as he was recently named an Academic All-American by the USTFCCCA.
To qualify for the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association All-Academic award, student-athletes must have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and have reached a provisional or automatic qualifying standard for the NCAA Championships in either the indoor or outdoor season.
Including the Scholar Athletes of the Year, a total of 312 men earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors during the 2018-19 track & field seasons.
Banks won the 100-meter dash at the Mountain East Conference Championship back on May 5 by running a blistering time of 10.46 seconds which was a meet record.
Banks holds the school record at the University of Charleston in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes and also earned All-Atlantic Region honors at seasons end this past year.
The 2017 Mingo Central graduate is majoring in exercise science and he will just be a junior in the 2019-20 season.
