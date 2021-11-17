WILLIAMSON — Williamson Middle School head basketball coach Nathaniel Siggers announced recently that his teams first game off the 2021-2022 season will be held at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
Siggers is calling for all former Wolfpack basketball players or cheerleaders to attend the contest on Dec. 2 for the game that has been dubbed ‘Bring Back the Pack Night.’
Any former Wolfpack players, band members, or athletes in attendance will be recognized at halftime of the game against Huntington Vinson Middle School.
Siggers and his team is selling special t-shirts and hoodies for the event which can be purchased by contacting Siggers through his Facebook page.
The junior varsity contest will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity contest set to follow at 7.
Outside of Mingo County Middle School Tournament action, this will be the first Wolfpack basketball game at the Fieldhouse since Williamson High School’s final home game against Wahama in 2011, a 65-39 win in the Regional final to send the ‘Pack back to the WV State Tournament one final time.