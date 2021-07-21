WILLIAMSON — After not inducting a class in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame Board of Directors have unveiled the 2021 class of inductees.
Eight new members will be inducted into the illustrious group in Sept. and will make up the 23rd class inducted into the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
The 2021 WHS HOF class is as follows:
- Steve Thorn: Graduated in 1985. Three year letterman in basketball. 1st Team WDN All-Area Team 1984 & 1985, 1st Team All-State 1985, All-Tournament 1985, 1,015 career points.
- Tonya Yvonne Phillips Strother: Graduated in 1985. Three year letterman in basketball, three year letterman in marching band, one year letterman in softball. WDN All-Area Team 1983-1985. Walked on for Marshall basketball.
- Rufus Franklin Diamond Jr: Graduated in 1968. Letterman in baseball and basketball 1967 and 1968. Threw no-hitter in 1968. Played basketball at Marshall Branch in Williamson 1969 and 1970. Played and coached American Legion Post 49 and Williamson Little League.
- Pam Sword-Crum: Graduated in 1980. Three-year letterman for basketball, track, and tennis. Played on first girls basketball team to reach State Tournament. Scored over 1,000 career points. WDN All-Area team 1979 and 1980.
- Dennis Hannah: Graduated in 1999. Three year letterman in basketball, two year letterman in baseball and football. First-Team Class A All-State basketball 1999. First-Team WDN All-Area team 1999. Best All-Around Athlete 1999. Basketball Co-MVP Award 1999, Class AA Honorable Mention All-State 1998. Played in state tournament in 1999, scored 43 points in a game.
- Clarence “Willie” Davis: Graduated 1988. Team Manager at WHS from 1985 until school closed in 2011. Manager for 4 state championship teams. Manager at Tug Valley High School since 2011.
- Jared Blalock: Graduated in 2005. Four year letterman in basketball and tennis. No. 1 seed on tennis team all four years. Advanced to state tennis tournament in 2005 qualifying for final four. All-State tennis 2005. Only All-State tennis player from WHS. Played in state basketball tournament 2004.
- James Kipper Melmige: Graduated in 1973. Four-year letterman for baseball and three-year letterman for basketball.
The annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and dinner is scheduled for Saturday Sept. 18 at 6 p.m., with a social hour scheduled for 5 p.m.
During the induction ceremony, a special recognition will be held for former WHS coach and HOF member Cecil Hatfield who passed away in Nov. at the age of 83. Hatfield served as the President on the Board of Directors for the Hall of Fame the past several years.
All past and present inductees and family members are encouraged to attend the induction of the most recent group of former WHS athletes. The cost of a ticket to the ceremony and dinner is $35 for adults and $25 for students.
Anyone interested in reserving their spot at the ceremony is asked to contact WHS Hall of Fame Board Member Lynn Hatfield Barker at (304)-235-4001 by Saturday, Aug. 14.