WILLIAMSON — The 23rd annual Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will once again be held inside of the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
The induction ceremony and dinner is scheduled for Saturday Sept. 18 at 6 p.m., with a social hour being scheduled for 5 p.m.
Being inducted as the 23rd class of the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Class is James Kipper Melmige, Tonya Phillips, Jared Blalock, Clarence "Willie" Davis, Pam Sword Crum, Rufus Diamond, Dennis Hannah, and the late Stevie Thorn.
During the induction ceremony, a special recognition will be held for former WHS coach and HOF member Cecil Hatfield who passed away in Nov. at the age of 83. Hatfield served as the President on the Board of Directors for the Hall of Fame the past several years.
All past and present inductees and family members are encouraged to attend the induction of the most recent group of former WHS athletes. The cost of a ticket to the ceremony and dinner is $35 for adults and $25 for students.
Anyone interested in reserving their spot at the ceremony is asked to contact WHS Hall of Fame Board Member Lynn Hatfield Barker at (304)-235-4001 by Saturday, Aug. 14.