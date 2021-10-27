NEWTOWN — It had been a long time since Williamson had laid claim to the Mingo County football championship.
In fact the Wolfpack, who were also previously known as the Cubpack, had never won a county championship since the state switched to the current middle school format from the old junior high format in the mid 1990s.
That all changed on Tuesday, Oct. 19 as the maroon-and-white topped No. 1 seed Lenore by a final score of 30-8 in the Mingo County Championship game played at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium.
For the Wolfpack, 7th grade quarterback Tristan Chapman led the way on the night as he scored two rushing touchdowns in the win. Chapman is the son of former Williamson and Belfry standout Corey Chapman.
Running back J.J. Austin also ran in a touchdown for head coach Ron Joplin’s squad in the win and 8th grade tight end Bryce Hagy also scored a touchdown after he was able to recover a fumble by one of his teammates in the end zone. Hagy is the youngest son of former WHS three-sport standout and longtime Belfry baseball head coach Michael Hagy.
Running back Donovan Valdelamar also had a big game rushing for the Wolfpack and was a top contributor on the defensive side of the ball along with leading tackler Taegan Hackney and J.J. Austin.
The Rangers were undefeated in county play all season long as they entered the postseason with the No. 1 seed, but head coach Michael Hensley’s team were playing without a few key players in the championship game due to COVID-19 protocols.
Joplin, who was a standout for Matewan High School during his playing days, was assisted by Heath Marcum who coached the offense and Nathaniel Siggers who led the Wolfpack defense.