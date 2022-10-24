Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Hall of Fame head coach John Calipari and the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team journeyed to Eastern Kentucky to play their Blue-White game on Saturday.

The annual exhibition game, which is traditionally held at Rupp Arena, was held at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville as a way for Calipari and the Wildcats to give back to the areas impacted by the deadly floods that impacted the area in late July.

