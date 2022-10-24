PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Hall of Fame head coach John Calipari and the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team journeyed to Eastern Kentucky to play their Blue-White game on Saturday.
The annual exhibition game, which is traditionally held at Rupp Arena, was held at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville as a way for Calipari and the Wildcats to give back to the areas impacted by the deadly floods that impacted the area in late July.
“This was a player-driven thing,” Calipari said. “The guys wanted to come here and play a game in front of these fans and help give back to these affected communities.”
“We were praying for you guys,” reigning player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe said to the crowd outside of the arena awaiting the Cats arrival. “We couldn’t make it down here when the flood and everything happened, but we wanted to come down here when we could and play a game for you guys.”
At halftime of the game, the Wildcats presented Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear with a check for the Team East Kentucky Flood Relief Fund for $162,450. All proceeds from the game were donated to the flood victims.
“In Kentucky we love our Wildcats, and tonight the Wildcats are showing that they love us, too,” Beshear said to the blue and white crowd.
Residents in the counties of Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Whitley and Wolfe had the opportunity to purchase tickets to the game in a special presale event.
“This is your program,” Calipari to the sold-out crowd at Appalachian Wireless Arena. “We feel a responsibility to bring you joy and when necessary to provide relief when we can. ... We will never forget about any of you, and this program will always be here for the people of the Commonwealth.”
A Fan Fest was also held outside of Appalachian Wireless Arena prior to the game as the basketball team participated in a Cat Walk into the arena.
Prior to arriving in Pikeville, the Wildcats were met by the University of Pikeville Men’s Basketball Team at Jenny Wiley State Park, where they handed out winter clothing and Kentucky gear.
Forty people lost their lives, more than 1,300 others were rescued by first responders and hundreds of homes were destroyed in the late July floods.
The National Weather Service reported that the rainfall over July 26-29 had a less than a one in 1,000 chance of it happening over any given four-day period in the region. The region was also impacted by power outages, a lack of clean water and destroyed roads and buildings.
Tshiebwe did not play in the exhibition for Kentucky as he is recovering from a recent knee procedure which Calipari said was “minor.” Also sitting out the exhibition due to injuries were starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler and reserve big man Lace Ware.
Kentucky was recently ranked No. 4 in the country in the Preseason AP Top 25 Poll.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.